Tiny peppers, Tiny tots, Mexican dip

It’s football party time. Try these appetizers for the next bash!

Tiny peppers

1 avocado, finely chopped

3/4 C rinsed canned black beans

1/2 C frozen corn, thawed

1/2 C chunky mild salsa

15 assorted mini-sweet peppers (1 lb.), cut lengthwise in half, seeded

1 C Mexican-style shredded four cheeses with a Touch of Philadelphia

2 TBS chopped fresh cilantro

Heat broiler. Combine avocados, beans, corn and salsa; spoon into pepper halves. Place on baking sheet; top with cheese. Broil, 4 inches from heat, 2 to 4 min. or until cheese is melted. Sprinkle with cilantro.

––––

Tiny tots

48 (about 1/2 of 32-oz. pkg.) tater tots

3/4 C shredded cheddar cheese

1/2 C sour cream

4 slices bacon, cooked, crumbled

2 green onions, sliced

Heat oven to 450 degrees. Place 2 tater tots in each of 24 mini muffin pan cups sprayed with cooking spray; place on bottom of oven rack. Bake 10 min. Spray bottom of shot glass with cooking spray. Use (in twisting motion) to press tater tots in each muffin cup to make potato cup. Return to oven; bake additional 15 min. or until deep golden brown. Add cheese to potato cups; bake 1 min. or until melted. Transfer to platter; fill with remaining ingredients.

––––

Mexican dip

2 pkgs. (8 oz. each) cream cheese, softened

1 pkg. (8 oz.) Mexican-style finely shredded four cheeses, divided

1 can (4 oz.) chopped green chilies, undrained

1-1/4 C sour cream, divided

1/4 tsp. ground red pepper (cayenne)

1/4 C chopped red bell peppers

2 TBS fresh cilantro sprigs

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Beat cream cheese in large bowl with mixer until creamy. Reserve 1/4 cup shredded cheese. Add remaining shredded cheese to cream cheese along with chilies, 1/2 cup sour cream and ground red pepper; mix well. Spread cream cheese mixture onto bottom of 2-qt. casserole sprayed with cooking spray.

Bake 20 min. or until dip is heated through and lightly browned around edge. Top with remaining sour cream, reserved shredded cheese, chopped bell peppers and cilantro before serving.

––––

Thought – Remember, almost anything will work again if you unplug it for a few minutes.

If you would like to share a recipe with me, just send it to that J-T or email it to me.

(Melanie Behrens – melb@marysvillejt.com)

