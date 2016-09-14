According to Marysville Police Department reports:

A resident of West Fifth Street reported theft of a wallet Tuesday at 4:12 a.m.

Marysville Division of Police responded to an unruly juvenile complaint on White Oak Street Tuesday at 9:23 a.m.

Marysville Division of Police recovered drug paraphernalia Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.

Marysville Division of Police responded to an animal complaint on Horizon Drive Tuesday at 2:53 p.m.

Marysville Division of Police responded to an unruly juvenile complaint on Black Hawk Drive Tuesday at 4:12 p.m.

Two businesses on Colemans Crossing reported theft of merchandise Tuesday at 4:46 p.m.

Marysville Division of Police recovered a phone from Amrine Mill Road Tuesday at 5:13 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 8000-block of Mitchell Dewitt Road to investigate a possible suicide threat Tuesday at 12:18 p.m.

A deputy and units from the Richwood Police Department and the Northern Union County Fire and EMS District responded to a residence on Graham Street for an overdose Tuesday at 4:12 a.m. One person was taken to Memorial Hospital.

Deputies responded to the 24000-block of Honda Parkway to investigate a property damage crash involving a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado that was struck from behind by a 2012 International truck Tuesday at 6:10 a.m. The driver of the truck, Paul L. Schillinger, 55, of Columbus, was issued a traffic citation for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.

As a result of a traffic stop on Route 161 at Middleburg Plain City Road, deputies located drug paraphernalia in a 2010 Mazda Tuesday at 8:48 a.m. The passenger, Cleotus Williams, 30, of Columbus, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

A deputy met with a residence from the 9000-block of Route 38 to investigate identity theft involving several credit accounts and a mortgage loan Tuesday at 4:20 p.m.

A deputy went to a residence in the 15000-block of Gandy Eddy Road to investigate damage to a mailbox Tuesday at 4:37 p.m.

A deputy and units from the Liberty Township Fire Department responded to Yearslay Road near Powderlick Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a Honda CRV that struck deer Tuesday at 7:53 p.m.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 12000-block of Adams Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a moving truck that struck the home and then left the scene Tuesday at 8:09 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

