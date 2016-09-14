Plant upgrade

Work at the Millcreek Wastewater Treatment Plant in the Millcreek Estates Subdivision, off Watkins Road in Dover Township, began earlier this week. The project, funded by an Ohio Public Works Commission, will upgrade the plant to provide “a higher quality effluent into Mill Creek” according to Union County Engineer Jeff Stauch. Officials from the county engineer’s office say they plan to have all work completed by Feb. 1 and do not expect any disruption in service. Stauch is asking anyone with questions about the upgrade project to call the Union County Engineer’s Department, (937) 645-3018.

