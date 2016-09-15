Municipal Court

Fail to yield – Emily A. Nance, Lima, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Donald B. Courter, Ostrander, $75 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Kevin P. Staten, Stuart, FL, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Walter N.D. Bunker, Springfield, $55 fine, $88 cost.

Speeding – Bianca I. Allen, Lima, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Courtney Chaffins, Huntington, WV, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Mark A. Cook, Marion, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Traffic light – Anthony Hickman, Aurora, CO, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jacqueline M. Jarrell, Marion, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Non-compliance – Matthew C. Varkala, Mantua Twp, dismissed, $85 costs.

Speeding – Matthew C. Varkala, Mantua Twp, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Traci J. Walton, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jose M. Zuluaga, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jacob D.C. Blair, Hilliard, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Lorie T. Filippi, Irwin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Mithcell C. Joseph, Urbana, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jonathan L. Ballard, Columbus, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Gary S. Green, Raymond, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to yield – Robyn A. Bacome, 13832 Watkins Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Carles W. Farley, Belle, WV, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Window tint – Frederick A. Rinehart, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Possess marijuana – Barry E. Ames, Pomeroy, $150 fine, $113 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Burglary – Nicholas W. Cline, Richwood, bound over, $110 costs.

Rec stolen prop – Nicholas W. Cline, Richwood, bound over, $28 costs.

Vehicle trespass – Nicholas W. Cline, Richwood, bound over, $28 costs.

Drug paraphernalia – Timothy L. Bowling Jr., Urbana, $150 fine, $95 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Tele harassment – Michael L. Mitchell, Plain City, $600 fine, $300 susp., $120 costs, 180 days jail 177 susp.

Persist disorderly conduct – Robert K. Feetham, Troy, MI, $250 fine, $100 susp., $120 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Speeding – Charday D. Gary, Ft. Wayne, IN, $8 fine, $55 costs.

Speeding – Troy M. Hile, Lima, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Follow too close – Stevie A. Breininger, Grove City, $25 fine.

Speeding – Edward E. Quinn, Kentwood, MI, $25 fine.

Speeding – Janay L. Dyer, Marion, $58 fine, $7 costs.

Seat belt – Storm M. Harman, Bellefontaine, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Follow too close – Jamie L. Bro, Galloway, $28 fine.

Speeding – Heather A. Lykins, London, $25 fine.

Speeding – August M. Ruzicka, Galloway, $25 fine.

Speeding – Zachery R. Crofut, Richwood, $55 fine, $113 costs.

Speeding – Anthony R. Doggett, Middleport, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Lynn J. Gerstner, Wapakoneta, $17 fine, $25 costs.

