According to Marysville Police Department reports:

Marysville High School reported suspicious conditions Wednesday at 9:46 a.m.

Jamie Clark, 28, of Bellefontaine, was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Union County Wednesday at 8:13 a.m.

Augosto Xitumul, 28, of West Fourth Street, was cited for driving without a valid operator’s license Wednesday at 9:20 a.m.

A resident of Nutmeg Drive reported identity theft Wednesday at 9:49 a.m.

A resident of McAuliffe Place reported theft from a motor vehicle Wednesday at 1:39 p.m.

A resident of Meadows Drive reported damage to a vehicle Wednesday at 2:36 p.m.

A juvenile from West Fifth Street was arrested and transported to the Central Ohio Youth Center Wednesday at 2:36 p.m.

Ciara Mollette, 25, of Brookstone Drive, was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident Wednesday at 4:17 p.m.

Aimee Patrick, 35, of Poling Road, was cited for drug possession Wednesday at 5:19 p.m.

An incident of endangering children was reported to Marysville Division of Police Wednesday at 6 p.m. An investigation is underway.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A Union County Deputy met with a Delaware County Deputy to take custody of Orville K. Johnson, 60, of Magnetic Springs, for an outstanding arrest warrant Wednesday at 1:39 a.m. He was transported to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 24000-block of Storms Road to investigate the possible theft of mail form a mailbox Wednesday at 8:03 a.m.

Deputies and units from the Allen Township Fire Department responded to Route 739 near Honda Parkway to investigate an injury crash involving a 2005 Jeep that struck the back of a 1996 Oldsmobile Wednesday at 4:03 p.m. The driver of the Jeep, Brent A. Phipps, 35, of Marion, was issued a traffic citation for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 24000-block of Route 161 to investigate two dogs that attacked each other Wednesday at 7:24 p.m.

A deputy was sent to the Delaware County Jail to take custody of Jeremy E. Utley, 36, of Richwood, for an outstanding arrest warrant Wednesday at 7:55 p.m. He was taken to the Marysville Police Department to post bond.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

