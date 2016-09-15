FHS will open conference slate against Marion Harding

Fairbanks receiver Jack Ianarinno cuts upfield after catching a pass. The aerial game will be vital when the Panthers host Marion Harding on Friday.
(Journal-Tribune photo by Tim Miller)
––––
The Fairbanks Panthers hope to continue their momentum when they open the Mid Ohio Athletic Conference portion of their schedule on Friday.
FHS will open conference slate against Marion Harding0
Fairbanks receiver Jack Ianarinno cuts upfield after catching a pass. The aerial game will be vital when the Panthers host Marion Harding on Friday.