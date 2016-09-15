ORW inmates view Lima Company memorial

Inmates at the Ohio Reformatory for Women view one of the paintings brought to the prison Wednesday as part of the Eyes of Freedom Memorial. The program is a traveling memorial, bringing several paintings around the country depicting members of Lima Company who died during Operation Iraqi Freedom. Former Lima Company member Mike Strahle said Wednesday’s event was the first time the memorial had been brought to a prison. An inmate had heard of the memorial and asked for it to come to ORW.

