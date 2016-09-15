Mosquitoes blamed for case of encephalitis

Melissa Henry, registered sanitarian for the Union County Health Department, sets up a mosquito trap in Marysville, after a case of La Crosse encephalitis was reported in the county. The traps will allow officials to catch and test the insects for the virus. The first samples were sent last week to the Ohio Department of Health laboratory for analysis.

A Marysville mother and Union County health officials are warning the public to stay vigilant over mosquitoes, even as fall approaches.

