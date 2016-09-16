Games raise money

Marysville High School’s powderpuff football games raised $1,559 for the benefit of the Monarch Quarterback Club and the Union County Cancer Society earlier this week. Pictured are MHS students who were involved in the games. The senior class won the championship for the third consecutive year with a 6-0 victory over the juniors. The seniors beat the sophomores 8-0 and the juniors defeated the freshmen 14-0 during the preliminary games.

(Photo submitted)

