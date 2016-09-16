Soil sampling

Kenny Baker, in green, and John Ellison, in orange, of the Columbus-based testing lab Intertek, are shown in the soybean field off Mill Road near the Mill Valley housing development Thursday. The men said they were there to drill for and test soil samples on the site. City officials say the field, just west of the access road to Turkey Hill and Burger King, will be a private preschool.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Mac Cordell)

