Municipal Court

Traffic light – Timothy J. Spearman, Kenton, $25 fine.

Seat belt – Joseph C. Wheat, Prospect, $25 fine.

Seat belt – Kristin E. Schultz, Blacklick, $30 fine, $66 costs.

No OL – Charles R. Agnew, 18218 St. Rt. 31, $150 fine, $120 costs.

Speeding – David C. Decola, Dublin, $75 fine, $110 costs.

Drive on median – Tony E. Crabtree, Raymond, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Nathan Laslow, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Marino D. Colatruglio, Powell, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Mark L. Dunham, London, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Robert M. Finney, Marion, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Dawn M. Fromm, Belle Center, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Peggy L. Glass, Celina, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Amy Kaplan, Hinsdale, IL, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Eric G. Scheitlin, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – William E. Schmertz Jr., Columbus, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Margaret Schultz, Urbana, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jeffory D. Willetts, Bellefontaine, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Michael A. Zayas, 602 West Third St., $58 fine, $95 costs.

Fail to reg – Michael A. Zayas, 602 West Third St., dismissed, $28 costs.

Fail move over – Kevin G. Overholser, Urbana, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Andrew G. Bakun, Dublin, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Ronald A. Behnke, West Liberty, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Antonio A. Limon, Bellefontaine, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – James N. Christian, West Chester, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Garth D. Pratt, Galloway, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Dennis E. Pursell, Reynoldsburg, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Tire peeling – Blaine M. Rivers, Richwood, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to reg – Dylan Stenger, Prospect, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Assured clear distance – James A. Blank, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Roger R. Apple, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Philip Czarnocki, Hoffman Estate, IL, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – John M.C. Folk, Powell, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Sarah A. Hawk, Bellefontaine, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Kari L. Justice, Westerville, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Mabel E. Williams, Raymond, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Troy B. Kemelgor, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Kacy L. Roddy, Urbana, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to yield – Stephanie N. Wheeler, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Expired plates – Stephanie N. Wheeler, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to display – Adam M. Harms, Worthington, $58 fine, $85 costs.

OVI – Holly J. Underwood, 703 East Fifth St., $750 fine, $375 susp., $163 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 6 mo.

Fail annual reg – Spencer Saulters, 22100 Holycross Epps Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to yield – Macie C. Pelfrey, Richwood, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Invalid plates – Alisha M. Coomer, 925 West Fifth St., Apt 59, $58 fine, $38 costs.

Speeding – Ashley N. Couch, 1474 Hickory Drive, $75 fine, $85 costs.

