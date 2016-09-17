Civil Filings
Ohio Edison Company vs. Keli J. Spires, for plaintiff, $1,805.96.
Discover Bank vs. Shawn L. Pacha, for plaintiff, $1,375.67.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Cristen Parker, for plaintiff, $1,333.98.
Comenity Bank vs. Abby Watson, for plaintiff, $2,848.78.
General Audit Corporation vs. Bobby G. Picklesimer III, for plaintiff, $1,925.44.
General Audit Corporation vs. Lindsay N. Saunders, for plaintiff, $2,619.20.
General Audit Corporation vs. David J. Arthur, for plaintiff, $446.35.
Honda Federal Credit Union vs. Wesley Peterson, for plaintiff, $2,582.54.
General Audit Corporation vs. Lakiesha N. Young, for plaintiff, $650.92.
Portfolio Recovery Assoc. LLC vs. Jeffrey A. Watson, for plaintiff, $623.71.
Portfolio Recovery Assoc. LLC vs. Tara Grose, for plaintiff, $537.51.
Portfolio Recovery Assoc. LLC vs. Justin Hedges, for plaintiff, $839.35.
General Audit Corporation vs. Storie L. Bressler, for plaintiff, $483.49.
Ford Motor Credit Company LLC vs. Steven C. Towns, for plaintiff, $6,038.87.
Honda Federal Credit Union vs. Chelsea L. Queen, for plaintiff, $1,576.66.
Novus Ag LLC vs. Paul Miller, for plaintiff, $2,007.70.
Novus Ag LLC vs. Clarion Oldham, for plaintiff, $14,086.95.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Derek Heminger, for plaintiff, $2,404.34.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Chris S. Fessler, for plaintiff, $3,194.96.
Honda Federal Credit Union vs. Melissa A. McGonigal, for plaintiff, $3,385.71.
Sterling Jewelers Inc. vs. Robert M. Paden, for plaintiff, $5,184.66.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Jodi Lieurance, for plaintiff, $2,038.77.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Sherie Price, for plaintiff, $1,407.27.
Cach LLC vs. Theresa King, for plaintiff, $1,974.52.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Christina Mullet, for plaintiff, $574.61.
Peggy Trimmer vs. William Francis, for plaintiff, $15,000.00.
Ann Wiseman vs. Erin Hoffman, for plaintiff, $3,000.00.
Craig Barr vs. Lisa Hicks, for plaintiff, $6,134.30.
City of Marysville vs. David C. High, for plaintiff, $12,077.88.
General Audit Corporation vs. Amber D. King, for plaintiff, $412.09.
Columbus Finance Inc. vs. Kendra McLaughlin, for plaintiff, $7,816.92.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Melody Adkins, for plaintiff, $656.57.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Brandi Anderson, for plaintiff, $883.87.
