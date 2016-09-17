Civil Filings

Ohio Edison Company vs. Keli J. Spires, for plaintiff, $1,805.96.

Discover Bank vs. Shawn L. Pacha, for plaintiff, $1,375.67.

Midland Funding LLC vs. Cristen Parker, for plaintiff, $1,333.98.

Comenity Bank vs. Abby Watson, for plaintiff, $2,848.78.

General Audit Corporation vs. Bobby G. Picklesimer III, for plaintiff, $1,925.44.

General Audit Corporation vs. Lindsay N. Saunders, for plaintiff, $2,619.20.

General Audit Corporation vs. David J. Arthur, for plaintiff, $446.35.

Honda Federal Credit Union vs. Wesley Peterson, for plaintiff, $2,582.54.

General Audit Corporation vs. Lakiesha N. Young, for plaintiff, $650.92.

Portfolio Recovery Assoc. LLC vs. Jeffrey A. Watson, for plaintiff, $623.71.

Portfolio Recovery Assoc. LLC vs. Tara Grose, for plaintiff, $537.51.

Portfolio Recovery Assoc. LLC vs. Justin Hedges, for plaintiff, $839.35.

General Audit Corporation vs. Storie L. Bressler, for plaintiff, $483.49.

Ford Motor Credit Company LLC vs. Steven C. Towns, for plaintiff, $6,038.87.

Honda Federal Credit Union vs. Chelsea L. Queen, for plaintiff, $1,576.66.

Novus Ag LLC vs. Paul Miller, for plaintiff, $2,007.70.

Novus Ag LLC vs. Clarion Oldham, for plaintiff, $14,086.95.

Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Derek Heminger, for plaintiff, $2,404.34.

Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Chris S. Fessler, for plaintiff, $3,194.96.

Honda Federal Credit Union vs. Melissa A. McGonigal, for plaintiff, $3,385.71.

Sterling Jewelers Inc. vs. Robert M. Paden, for plaintiff, $5,184.66.

Midland Funding LLC vs. Jodi Lieurance, for plaintiff, $2,038.77.

Midland Funding LLC vs. Sherie Price, for plaintiff, $1,407.27.

Cach LLC vs. Theresa King, for plaintiff, $1,974.52.

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Christina Mullet, for plaintiff, $574.61.

Peggy Trimmer vs. William Francis, for plaintiff, $15,000.00.

Ann Wiseman vs. Erin Hoffman, for plaintiff, $3,000.00.

Craig Barr vs. Lisa Hicks, for plaintiff, $6,134.30.

City of Marysville vs. David C. High, for plaintiff, $12,077.88.

General Audit Corporation vs. Amber D. King, for plaintiff, $412.09.

Columbus Finance Inc. vs. Kendra McLaughlin, for plaintiff, $7,816.92.

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Melody Adkins, for plaintiff, $656.57.

Midland Funding LLC vs. Brandi Anderson, for plaintiff, $883.87.

