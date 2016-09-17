Monarchs knock the rust of Victory Bell

Members of the Marysville High School Football Team ring the team’s Victory Bell after beating Grove City 21-14 for their first win of the year. Team members ring the bell after home victories, but it hasn’t gotten much use lately as home wins have been tough to come by over the past two seasons. For stories from all of the local high school contests see pages 8 and 9 of Saturday’s newspaper. A photo page from Friday night’s games can be found on page 10.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Chad Williamson)

