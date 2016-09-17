Marion Harding Presidents pound Fairbanks Panthers

Beau Sloan (4) of Fairbanks wrestles for the ball with Nick Middlesworth (10) of Marion Harding during a deep pass play by Harding. The Presidents clubbed the Panthers, 54-0.
(Journal-Tribune photo by Sam Dillon)
The Fairbanks Panthers fell to Marion Harding 54-0 in football action Friday night. Though the score looks like it was a blowout, it was really a game of almost for the unlucky Panthers. They started out strong on defense, pushing the Presidents to punt the ball on a quick three-and-out. Marion Harding answered back with some defense of its own by forcing Fairbanks into a fourth down situation. The Panthers didn’t fare well on the attempt and gave the ball right back to the Prexies on their own 46.
Marion Harding Presidents pound Fairbanks Panthers0
