Thomas Rush (27) of Marysville tries to elude a Grove City tackler on this play. The Monarchs won, 21-14, for their first victory of the 2016 season.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Chad Williamson)

––––

If you were close your eyes and imagine a fourth quarter, game-winning drive by the Marysville football team there would certainly be a couple of key players in the mix.

Comments

comments