According to Marysville Police Department reports:

A business on Colemans Crossing reported theft of merchandise Friday at 11:21 a.m.

Marysville Division of Police responded to a dispute on Allenby Drive Friday at 7:47 p.m.

A resident of Cypress Drive was transported to Memorial Hospital after making threats of self-harm Friday at 7:47 p.m.

A resident of Ash Street reported theft of a gaming system and accessories Friday at 4:57 p.m.

Robert Bradley, 38, of East Fourth Street was cited for driving under suspension Friday at 6:02 p.m.

Marysville Police resonded to a possible threatened suicide Friday at 7:20 p.m.

A resident of West Fifth Street reported two unruly juveniles Saturday at 8:33 a.m.

A business on Square Drive reported theft of lottery tickets Saturday at 11:15 a.m.

A resident of West Fourth Street reported theft of a bicycle Saturday at 2:01 p.m.

A resident of Circleville reported theft of a purse from a motor vehicle Saturday at 8:46 p.m.

Joseph Brown, 38, of Dublin , was cited for disorderly conduct Sunday at 2:25 a.m.

Marysville Police responded to a report of a possible missing adult Sunday at 2:47 a.m.

Justin Cunningham, 31, of Magnolia Drive, was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Marysville Police Sunday at 3:17 a.m.

Marysville Division of Police recovered items from a wallet from West Ninth Street Sunday at 9:52 a.m. The items have since been returned.

Marysville Police recovered a small animal trap from Sorensen Drive Sunday at 11:32 a.m.

Rebecca Stewart, 35, of Coventry Place, was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Marysville Police Sunday at 6:54 p.m.

Marysville Police responded to a request to check the well-being of juveniles on Milford Avenue Sunday at 6:54 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy assisted a Richwood Police Officer with a vandalism investigation at a residence on South Franklin Street in Richwood Friday at 3:32 a.m.

Deputies responded to Lunda Road, north of Route 347, to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2011 Toyota that struck a deer Friday at 6:49 a.m.

As a result of a traffic stop on Route 347 near Storms Road, a deputy charged the driver of a 1994 Acura, Edward S. Kemp, 35, of Lakeview, with possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia Friday at 7:53 a.m.

A deputy went to a residence in the 20000-block of Route 4 to investigate a burglary that occurred in May 2016 Friday at 8:04 a.m.

Deputies and units from the Jerome Township Fire Department and Concord Township Fire Department responded to the intersection of Jerome Road and Wells Road to investigate an injury crash involving a 2015 Freightliner truck that struck a 2003 Ford Focus Friday at 10:13 a.m. The driver of the Freightliner truck, Troy S. McMonnell, 48, of Chandlerville, was issued a traffic citation for failure to yield at a stop sign. The driver of the Focus, Jessi Bueso, 31, of Columbus, was issued a traffic citation for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.

Deputies went to a residence in the 8700—block of Mitchell Dewitt road to arrest Dianne E. Clement-Trusty, 53, of Plain City, for an outstanding warrant Friday at 3:15. She was also charged with obstructing official business and transported to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 14000-block of Sycamore Drive to investigate a runaway juvenile Friday at 4:46 p.m.

A deputy met with a Richwood Police Officer to take custody of Brian P. Smith, 30, of Marysville, for an outstanding arrest warrant Friday at 5:13 p.m. He was taken to the Marysville Police Department to post a bond.

A deputy was sent to a property in the 20000-block of Barker Road to investigate a trespassing complaint Friday at 5:23 p.m.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 22000-block of Raymond Road to investigate an argument between two males Friday at 8:41 p.m.

As a result of a traffic stop on U.S. 33, east of Route 4, a deputy charged the driver of a 1998 Ford, Logan M. Wilson, 19, of Marysville, with possession of marijuana paraphernalia Friday at 8:43 p.m.

A deputy investigated an injury crash that occurred in the 17000-block of Waldo Road involving a 2008 Harley Davison Motorcycle that lost control, struck a mailbox and drove into a ditch Friday at 9:55 p.m. One victim was taken to Memorial Hospital by a private vehicle and the motorcycle driver fled the scene before deputies arrived. The crash remains under investigation.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 10000-block of Watkins Road to resolve a trespassing complaint Saturday at 9:51 a.m.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 6900-block of Watkins Road to investigate a domestic dispute between a male and female Saturday at 1:32 p.m.

Deputies were sent to a business in the 7600-block of Commerce Place to investigate a dispute between terminated employee and the business owner Saturday at 4:23 p.m.

A deputy investigated unwanted text messages form an ex-spouse that were being received at a business in the 20000-block of Route 347 Saturday at 5:50 p.m.

Deputies went to a residence on May Street in Magnetic Springs to investigate a domestic argument between a husband and wife Saturday at 7:58 p.m.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 34000-block of West Mansfield Mount Victory Road to investigate unwanted phone calls and text messages that are being received from an ex-boyfriend Saturday at 8:53 p.m.

A deputy was sent to a property in the 25000-block of Storms Road to investigate a trespassing complaint involving several juvenile Saturday at 6:21 p.m.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol:

Troopers stopped Jenna Glenn, 31, from Marysville, on U.S. 33 near milepost 19. She was cited for OVI and not staying in marked lanes.

Troopers stopped Benjamin Stolly, 22, from Lima, on U.S. 33 near milepost 20. He was cited for OVI, not wearing a seat belt, and not staying in marked lanes.

