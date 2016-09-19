ORW marks 100th anniversary

Small displays show off various news articles and memorabilia collected throughout ORW’s history. Attendees of Friday’s event included former employees of the institution, including a few former wardens. Members of the City of Marysville staff also came out for the event.

The Ohio Reformatory for Women celebrated its 100th anniversary Friday.

Pictured above, ORW employee Erin Maldonado shows a mechanism that was once used for opening the cell blocks in the connected hallway. The lever was connected to a bar that ran across the top of the doors. Guards could choose to only open certain cells at once, or all of them together.

