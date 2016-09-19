FHS spikers defend title

Lindsey Walker of Fairbanks hits the ball through the arms of a Columbus School for Girls blocker during the Panther Volleyball Classic at Fairbanks High School. The Lady Panthers won their match against CSG in two sets. The tournament style play consisted of six schools from Ridgemont, Marion Harding, Worthington Christian, Tree of Life, CSG and Fairbanks.

The Fairbanks Lady Panthers were able to defend their title at the Panther Classic volleyball tournament on Saturday defeating Worthington Christian 27-25 and 25-21.

