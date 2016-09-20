Municipal Court

Fail to yield – Tracy A. Bertin, Dublin, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Jessie A. Sepeda, 900 Hickory, $55 fine, $113 costs.

Speeding – Jill D. Davis, Urbana, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Justin M. Eldridge, Kenton, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jimmy A. Ferbrache III, Columbus, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Fail move over – Sonya M. Goshe, Grove City, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Assured clear distance – Jonathan R. Hart, Westerville, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Alex T. Meyer, Jackson Center, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Howard Buck, Hot Springs, SD, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Two headlights – Evo Signoracci II, 1043 Tarragon, $58 fine, $38 costs.

Seat belt – Michael L. Wilds, Raymond, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Megan N. Tinnerello, Richwood, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Window tint – Blake L. Kennison, 215 Restoration Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jesse Sepeda, 1321 Valley Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

No OL – Kenneth R. West, 1338 Milstone Drive, $150 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Kenneth R. West, 1338 Milstone, Drive, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Endanger child – Jennifer A. Bonfiglio, 733 Corbel Drive, dismissed, $109.20.

Assault – Nichole M. Carter, 12023 Black Road, $600 fine, $300 susp., $28 costs, 90 days jail 87 susp.

Speeding – K. Neveia Larce, Columbus, $58 fine, $165 costs.

Seat belt – Renae S. Gamble, Lakeview, $30 fine, $146 costs.

OVI – Nichole M. Carter, 12023 Black Road, $750 fine, $375 susp., $170 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 6 mo.

Hit skip – Nichole M. Carter, 12023 Black Road, dismissed, $28 costs.

No taillights – Nichole M. Carter, 12023 Black Road, dismissed, $28 costs.

Fail to display – Shelby Maynard, London, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Seat belt – Shay A. Moorman, Lima, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Speeding – Briana M. Sparks, Columbus, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Storm M. Harman, Bellefontaine, $75 fine, $110 costs.

Seat belt – Austin B. Bowen, Hilliard, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Speeding – Katelyn Hunt, River Forest, IL, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Heather M. Litz, Raymond, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Fictitious reg – Larry D. Booth Jr., Orient, $58 fine, $95 costs.

Seat belt – Larry D. Booth Jr., Orient, $30 fine, $28 costs.

No motorcycle endorsement – Robert J. Haycook, Larue, $58 fine, $85 costs.

