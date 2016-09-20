According to Marysville Police Department reports:

Police responded to Marysville High School at 7:36 a.m. Monday to investigate a potential threat by a Marysville High School student.

Drugs and drug paraphernalia were recovered by police officers from a residence on Milford Avenue on Monday at 8:08 a.m.

A resident of Milford Avenue was transported to Memorial Hospital by police after making threats of self harm at 9:57 a.m.

Police recovered a bicycle from East Seventh Street in Marysville at 8:27 p.m.

A resident of Watkins Glen Boulevard reported identity theft on Monday at 11:01 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

Deputies went to an Indiana prison to take custody of Dustin L. Coomer, 35, of Marysville, for a outstanding arrest warrant Monday at 2:51 a.m. He was transported to the Tri County Regional Jail.

Deputies were dispatched to U.S. 33 near Beecher Gamble Road on Monday at 3:02 a.m. on a report of a mother and son involved in an argument in a vehicle. Kaleb R. Everhardt, 19, of Lima, was arrested for domestic violence and transported to the Tri-County Regional Jail. A report was taken on the incident.

Deputies and units from the Jerome Township Fire Department and Pleasant Valley Fire District responded to the 8000 block of State Route 736 to investigate an injury crash involving a 2008 Jeep Liberty that lost control, drove off the right side of the road, and then rolled over, on Monday at 8:33 a.m. One victim was transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital. The driver, Jarrin B. Mullet, 19, of Plain City, was issued a traffic citation for failure to control. A crash report was taken.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 7000 block of Industrial Parkway to investigate a possible burglary Monday at 10:29 a.m. No report was taken.

A deputy went to a residence in the 25000 block of Storms Road to recover a NEXT 18 speed red bicycle that was found on the property on Monday at 11:35 a.m. A report was taken.

A deputy was sent to the Adult Parole Authority Office on State Route 4 on Monday at 4 p.m. to take custody of Tiffany N. Morgan, 20, of Marysville, for a parole violation. She was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

Deputies and units from the Richwood Police Department went to a residence on Graham Street in Richwood on Monday at 8:25 p.m. to arrest Roger A. Cooper, 23, of Delaware, for an outstanding warrant. He was transported to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy went to the Logan County Jail on Monday at 8:30 p.m. to take custody of William W. Hatcher Jr., 48, of Sidney, for an outstanding arrest warrant. He was transported to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

Deputies were sent to a residence on Forest Lane in Richwood on Monday at 8:42 p.m. to assist the Richwood Police Department with an assault investigation. During the investigation, deputies arrested Christopher J. W. Cook, 21, of Richwood, for an outstanding warrant. He was transported to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

Deputies and units from the Marysville Police and Fire Departments responded to the area of Dog Leg Road and Cradler Turner Road Monday at 9:26 p.m. to search for a person who attempted suicide. The person was located and transported to Memorial Hospital. A report was taken.

Comments

comments