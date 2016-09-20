Local soccer report

Fairbanks’ Morgan Liszeski (12) prepares to kick the ball into the net for the Lady Panthers’ lone goal Monday evening. FHS tied the Columbus School for Girls, 1-1.
(Journal-Tribune photo by Tim Miller)
––––
Lady Panthers, Unicorns kick way to stalemate
The girls soccer teams from Fairbanks and the Columbus School for Girls battled to a 1-1 stalemate after 80 minutes of action Monday evening.
Local soccer report0
Fairbanks’ Morgan Liszeski (12) prepares to kick the ball into the net for the Lady Panthers’ lone goal Monday evening. FHS tied the Columbus School for Girls, 1-1.