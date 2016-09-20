Guilty plea entered in connection with Mill Valley meth lab

Lucas Bender, right, speaks with his attorney Dennis Belli. A jury was selected Monday for trial before Bender decided to plead guilty to charges that he created and operated a meth lab in Marysville Mill Valley subdivision.
(Journal-Tribune photo by Mac Cordell)
––––
The local man operating a meth lab in Mill Valley has pleaded guilty and will likely spend seven years in prison.
Guilty plea entered in connection with Mill Valley meth lab0
Lucas Bender, right, speaks with his attorney Dennis Belli. A jury was selected Monday for trial before Bender decided to plead guilty to charges that he created and operated a meth lab in Marysville Mill Valley subdivision.