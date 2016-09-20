Fire consumes apartments

Residents in at least four units at Coventry Place Apartments, located off Greenwood Boulevard, are displaced, after a fire started on the rear porch are of 1010-A and 1010-B at 7:02 p.m. Monday. According to the Marysville Fire Department, the fire quickly extended into the roof structure, which caused the flames to damage other units. Firefighters from nine agencies, including Marysville Fire, Liberty Township, Washington Township and Northern Union County Fire, responded to the emergency. There were no injuries to residents or firefighters responding. The cause of the fire is still under investigation and could take up to two weeks to complete. The American Red Cross is helping those affected by the fire.

(Top J-T photo by Cheryl Welty, J-T photo below by Tim Miller)

Comments

comments