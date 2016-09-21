According to Marysville Police Department reports:

Marysville Division of Police recovered an Ohio license plate on behalf of the BMV Tuesday at 1:46 p.m.

A resident of Elwood Avenue was transported to Memorial Hospital after attempting self-harm Tuesday at 6:40 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy investigated a property damage crash involving a 2016 Ford Fusion that struck a deer on Middleburg Plain City Road, west of Unionville Center, Tuesday at 7:04 a.m.

A deputy responded to the intersection of Route 245 and Northwest Parkway to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2003 Mitsubishi that struck the back of a 2014 Chrysler Town & County Tuesday at 7:35 a.m. The driver of the Mitsubishi, Rebecca R. Dyer, 53, of Bellefontaine, was issued a traffic citation for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.

A deputy went to a residence in the 21000-block of Titus road to investigate damage to a mailbox Tuesday at 10:56 a.m. The deputy was able to repair the mailbox and no report was taken.

A deputy went to a business in the 8000-block of U.S. 42 to investigate the theft of money by a former employee Tuesday at 1:14 p.m.

Deputies and units from the Plain City Police Department responded to a residence in the 10000-block of Converse Road to investigate a possible burglary in progress Tuesday at 3:33 p.m.

Deputies and units from the Northern Union County Fire and EMS District responded to a residence in the 32000-block of Fields Road for a male that was found deceased in the home Tuesday at 6:31 p.m. The Union County Coroner was called to the scene. According to Coroner David Applegate, the male died of natural causes. The coroner was called because the victim had no doctor on file.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

