Triad Homecoming slated

Triad High School will host Mechanicsburg Friday evening for the 2016 Homecoming football game. Members of the Homecoming court are from left, front row, Ellie Osterholt, Lauren McCall, Jennifer Sizemore, Sidney Louck, Ali Dixon and Kylee Overfield; back row, Gregory Sizemore, Dylan Van Tassell, Jacob Greve, Colby McConnell, Shane Ford and Thomas O’Neal. The king and queen will be announced before the 7 p.m. kickoff.

(Photo submitted)

