Local girl among Nationwide event’s Patient Champions

Marley Phillips, right, works with a PGA Tour professional to put together a care package for patients at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in 2015. She was dedicated as a Patient Champion after her cancer went into remission in 2012.
A former Nationwide Children’s Hospital patient from Marysville had a chance to give back and celebrate nearly four years of her cancer in remission Tuesday evening.
Local girl among Nationwide event’s Patient Champions0
