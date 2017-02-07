A stitch in time

Kirda Jawale, gray shirt, and Deepa Rao pick out fabric Monday evening during the Marysville Library’s monthly “Quilty Pleasures” session. The group meets once a month and makes lap quilts for local nursing homes. Participants can pick out patterns to use, and continue the work of a previous quilter from the month before.
(Journal-Tribune photo by Will Channell)
A stitch in time0
Kirda Jawale, gray shirt, and Deepa Rao pick out fabric Monday evening during the Marysville Library’s monthly “Quilty Pleasures” session. The group meets once a month and makes lap quilts for local nursing homes. Participants can pick out patterns to use, and continue the work of a previous quilter from the month before.