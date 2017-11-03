JACK AND TOMMI RUTH STAFFORD

Jack and Tommi Ruth (Webb) Stafford, of Marysville, are celebrating their 55th anniversary today. They were married by the Rev. Gordon Skadra at Presbyterian Church in London, Ohio, in 1962. They have two children, Angie Pack and Mark Stafford; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. He is retired from General Motors after working for 42 years and she is retired from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation after working there for five years and from Bill Lithgo, CPA, where she worked as a bookkeeper for 17 years.

(Photo included)

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.