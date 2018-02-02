Lloyd and Donnette Segner, of Raymond, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with their family Sunday. They were married in 1968 by the Rev. Riley at Raymond United Methodist Church. She is retired after working for 45 years as a hair stylist, which she was a co-owner of Nu Image Hair Fashion. He worked for Segner Construction, the family business, before leaving to be the fire chief of Liberty Township’s fire department. They have two children, Keith (Amie) Segner and Kellie (Mike) Moffett, and four grandchildren, Klayton and Alyssa Segner and Hanna and Hunter Moffett. They are planning a trip for a later date.

(Photos submitted)

