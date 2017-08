Mary Beth and Brian Rausch celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary July 30, 2017. They have two children, Justin (Jessica) Rausch and Brian (Sara) Rausch and nine grandchildren, Taylor, Hayden, Marissa, Trent, Nelson, Jayda, Jameson, Ellie and Ayva. H.

