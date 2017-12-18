Tamara Kay (Houchin) and William R. Lowe, of Marysville, will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary Sunday. They were married on Dec. 17, 1977, at Belle Center Church of Christ, by the Rev. Kenneth Ursiny. She is retired from serving as the Union County treasurer and enjoys being at home, her hobbies and being a grandmother. He is a local farmer and has served as a trustee of Leesburg Township for 24 years. They have two children, Jennifer (Joe) Skriletz and Russell (Lena) Lowe; and five grandchildren. They will host a private family celebration with their family.

