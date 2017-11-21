VIRG AND JANI RANKIN

Virg and Jani (McBride) Rankin celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in Nashville with their children recently. They were married at the Richwood First United Methodist Church on Nov. 19, 1967, by the Rev. James Wagner. Virg is retired after 34 years of teaching and coaching for the North Union School District and 16 years as a sports reporter for the Richwood Gazette and the Marysville Journal-Tribune. Jane is also retired after 30 years with the North Union School District as a librarian at the elementary school. They have two sons, David (Bethany) and Matthew (Amy); four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

(Photo submitted)

