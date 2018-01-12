William and Rebecca Birchfield, of Marysville, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday. They were married in 1968 by the Rev. Karl Wuest. She is retired after working for 36 years in the intensive care department of Memorial Hospital and he’s retired from working at various factories. They have two children, Mark (Nansalmaa) Birchfield and Stacy Phillips and her boyfriend, Jeff Adams; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. They plan to celebrate with a meal, and later a trip with their family in the fall.

(Photos submitted)

