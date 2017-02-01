Announcer recognized

Marysville High School senior Gunner Daniel introduces the Lady Monarch basketball starting line-up for the final time of the 2016-17 season. Marysville hosted Hilliard Bradley on Tuesday for its last girls home contest of the campaign. Daniel is the first MHS student to serve as the Lady Monarchs’ announcer and has done so for the past three seasons. He was recognized prior to the start of the varsity game.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Tim Miller)

