Area hit by wave of accidents

A two-vehicle crash on Route 31 at about 7:30 a.m. tied-up traffic throughout the city this morning. Assistant Police Chief Tony Brooks said the report was not filed at press time. Both vehicles were headed south on Route 31 on the bridge that crosses U.S. 33. Because of construction on the bridge, Route 31 was reduced to one lane while police cleared the crash.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Mac Cordell)

Area first responders had a busy afternoon Monday, responding to a pair of crashes.

