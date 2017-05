Brandon Dembek of Jonathan Alder follows through after a serve during warm-ups against Buckeye Valley. Dembek struggled against Nick Roden of Buckeye Valley, losing the set in two matches 6-3, 6-3. The Pioneers are .500 for the season at 7-7 overall and 4-4 in the Mid Ohio Athletic Conference.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Sam Dillon)

––––

Marysville’s tennis team scored a 4-1 victory over Grove City on Tuesday.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments