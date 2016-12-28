Baseball camp termed success

Brenton Ropp follows through on his batting swing during Tuesday’s session of the Marysville Youth Baseball Camp. Approximately 100 youngsters, ages 7-15, attended the two-day camp that began on Monday.
(Journal-Tribune photo by Tim Miller)
The second annual Marysville Youth Baseball Camp, which concluded its two-day run on Tuesday, was termed a success by MHS varsity coach Mark Brunswick.
Baseball camp termed success0
