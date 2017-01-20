Baseball pitch count implemented by OHSAA

Marysville Journal-Tribune
Marysville’s Michael Ross fires the ball toward the plate during a 2016 game. The Ohio High School Athletic Association has implemented a pitch count for prep baseball games.
(Journal-Tribune photo by Tim Miller)
Details for a nationally-mandated pitch count restriction in high school baseball were approved Thursday by the Ohio High School Athletic Association Board of Directors at its January meeting.

