Bunsold cagers conclude season

The Bunsold Middle School seventh grade Red boys basketball team is pictured from left, front row, Lane Coil, Alec Rodenberger, Will Haskell, Zach Monnin, Drew Montgomery, Griffen Rigel and Connor Simpson; back row, coach Jonathon Todhunter, Bryson Allard, Jacob Edwards, Logan Stowers and Chris Tompkins.

(Photo submitted)

––––

Marysville’s seventh grade Red boys basketball team finished the 2016-17 season at the Southwestern City Schools OCC District tournament.

