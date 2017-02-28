Cagers win title

The Fairbanks sixth grade boys travel basketball team won the Tri-County tournament Sunday at Bellefontaine High School for the second consecutive year. The Panthers successfully defended their fifth grade championship by beating West Jefferson 34-17 in the finals of the sixth grade A bracket. Team members include from left, front row, Joey Ziegler, Evan Blumenschein, Caleb Wenger and Nicholas Welch; back row, coach Chip Hubbs, coach Matt Wenger, Andrew Crowe, Nathan Combs, Peyton Hubbs, Dylan Wiedmann and coach Todd Crowe.

(Photo submitted)

Comments

comments