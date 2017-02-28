Cagers win title

Marysville Journal-Tribune
The Fairbanks sixth grade boys travel basketball team won the Tri-County tournament Sunday at Bellefontaine High School for the second consecutive year.  The Panthers successfully defended their fifth grade championship by beating West Jefferson 34-17 in the finals of the sixth grade A bracket.  Team members include from left, front row, Joey Ziegler, Evan Blumenschein, Caleb Wenger and Nicholas Welch; back row, coach Chip Hubbs, coach Matt Wenger, Andrew Crowe, Nathan Combs, Peyton Hubbs, Dylan Wiedmann and coach Todd Crowe.
