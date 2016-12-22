Car strikes Plain City pharmacy

Plain City Police responded to a non-injury crash involving a Honda CRV crashing into the side of the Plain City Druggist on Jefferson Avenue Wednesday at about 1:35 p.m. The driver, Lovina Beachy, 89, of Plain City, said she had intended to apply the brake, but ended up hitting the gas pedal. There were no citations handed out.

