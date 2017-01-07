Cardinals fall to West Liberty

Alec Ober (24) of Triad loses control of the ball while driving the lane to the basket while Neil Markin of West Liberty attempts to close down the paint. Triad kept the game close, but could not pull off the win. The Tigers won, 41-36.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Sam Dillon)

In a game of two evenly-matched teams, the smallest of setbacks can come back to haunt you in a big way. For the Triad Cardinals boys basketball team, that setback came in two forms during their 41-36 loss to West Liberty-Salem on Friday.

