Union County Humane society workers Amy Bray, left, and Dr. Amy Welker prepare to spay a cat during the organization’s Wednesday morning cat clinic. The program gives residents a single, centralized time to bring barn cats in to be fixed. According to the site, the humane society also provides rabies shots during this time.
(Journal-Tribune photo by Will Channell)
