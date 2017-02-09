Cheeseburger ring, Split pea soup, Parmesan chicken

Winter is good for food that “sticks to your ribs,” as my grandmother used to say.

Cheeseburger ring

1 TBS vegetable oil

1 onion, chopped

1 lb. ground beef

kosher salt

freshly ground black pepper

1-2 TBS yellow mustard

1-2 TBS ketchup

2 (8-oz.) tubes crescent rolls

6 slices cheddar cheese, halved

1/3 C dill pickle chips

1 egg, beaten with 1 TBS water (for egg wash)

sesame seeds (untoasted), for garnish

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Meanwhile, heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion and sauté until soft, about 4-5 minutes. Add ground beef, breaking meat up with a wooden spoon. Season with salt and pepper, and cook until browned all over and cooked through, another 4-5 minutes. Turn off heat and drain fat. Return skillet over low heat and check for seasonings, adding more salt and pepper if necessary. Add ketchup and mustard and stir until evenly combined. Turn off heat.

Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Unroll crescent rolls, separating each triangle. Arrange in a sunburst pattern, with pointy ends of the triangles facing outward (the base of the triangles should overlap). Spread ground beef mixture over triangle bases, forming a ring. Top with cheddar slices then with pickle chips. Fold triangle tips over filling to the middle (there will be gaps where meat and cheese peeks out between crescent rolls). Brush top of dough with egg wash. Bake until dough is golden and cheese has melted, about 15-20 minutes.

––––

Split pea soup

2 cans (14.5 oz. each) fat-free reduced-sodium chicken broth

2 C water

1/2 C Italian dressing

1 lb. dried split peas, rinsed

4 carrots, peeled, sliced

1 onion, chopped

2 oz. ham, finely chopped

2 bay leaves

Bring first 3 ingredients to boil in saucepan. Place remaining ingredients in slow cooker. Add broth mixture; cover with lid. Cook on low 8 to 10 hours (or on high 4 to 5 hours); stir. Then discard bay leaves. Pour soup into food processor and chop until smooth. Serve immediately.

––––

Parmesan chicken

6 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, diced

1 C mayonnaise or plain Greek yogurt

1 C fresh shredded Parmesan cheese

1 tsp. seasoned salt

1/2 tsp. ground black pepper

1 tsp. garlic powder

Place diced chicken into a greased 9×13 baking dish. In a small bowl, combine mayo/yogurt, 3/4 cup Parmesan cheese, salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Spread mixture evenly on top of chicken. Sprinkle remaining 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese on top of mayo mixture. Place dish in preheated oven at 375 degrees, and bake for about 30-35 minutes. Remove from oven and serve chicken over rice, pasta, or by itself!

Note: Chicken will be a bit “soupy” when cooked. That is OK. Just use a slotted spoon to drain prior to serving chicken.

––––

