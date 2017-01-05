Chicken and biscuits, Pasta and shrimp, Cabbage casserole

Chicken and biscuits

1 can cream of chicken soup

3/4 C sour cream, divided

2 C cooked chicken, shredded

2 C frozen mixed veggies, thawed

1 C shredded cheddar cheese

1 C Bisquick

3 TBS milk

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Mix soup and 1/2 cup of sour cream in a 2-quart baking dish. Add chicken, veggies, and cheese; mix until combined. In a medium-sized bowl, combine remaining sour cream, Bisquick, and milk. Stir until dough forms. Drop heaping tablespoonfuls onto top of chicken mixture making 6 biscuit mounds. Bake 35-40 minutes or until biscuits are golden brown.

––––

Pasta and shrimp

1/2 lb. spaghetti, uncooked

3/4 C milk

4 oz. (1/2 of 8-oz. pkg.) cream cheese, cubed

1/3 C Kraft Grated Parmesan Cheese

1 tsp. cracked black pepper

1 lb. frozen cooked cleaned medium shrimp, thawed

2 C grape tomatoes

Cook spaghetti as directed on package, omitting salt. Meanwhile, bring milk just to simmer in large nonstick skillet, stirring constantly. Add cream cheese, Parmesan and pepper; cook and stir 3 to 5 min. or until cream cheese is completely melted and sauce is well blended. Add shrimp and tomatoes; cook and stir 2 min. or until heated through. Drain spaghetti. Add to cream cheese sauce; mix lightly.

––––

Cabbage casserole

8 C shredded cabbage (about 1 large head)

2 onions, chopped

1/4 C zesty Italian dressing

1 lb. extra-lean ground beef

2 C instant brown rice, uncooked

2 cans (10-3/4 oz. each) reduced-sodium condensed tomato soup

2-2/3 C water

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Cook and stir cabbage and onions in dressing in large skillet on medium heat 5 to 10 min. or until tender. Remove from skillet. Brown meat in same skillet. Stir in rice, soup and water until blended. Layer 1/3 of cabbage mixture and half of meat mixture in 13×9-inch baking dish sprayed with cooking spray. Repeat layers; top with remaining cabbage mixture. Cover. Bake 1 hour.

––––

Thought – She said, “Thanks to Google, it now makes it so much easier to prove to my husband that I am right and he is wrong.”

If you would like to share a recipe with me, just send it to the J-T or email it to me.

(Melanie Behrens – melb@marysvillejt.com)

