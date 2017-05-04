Chicken pot pie, Ham pot pie, Beef pot pie

Our family enjoys pot pies. Here are three options to try.

Chicken pot pie

1/2 C chicken broth

3 C chopped cooked chicken

1 pkg. (16 oz.) frozen mixed vegetables (carrots, corn, green beans, peas), thawed

1/4 tsp. garlic powder

1 egg

1/2 C milk

1 C all-purpose baking mix (like Bisquick)

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Cook cream cheese and broth in large saucepan on low heat until cream cheese is completely melted and mixture is well blended, stirring frequently with whisk. Stir in chicken, vegetables and garlic powder. Spoon into 9-in. pie plate. Whisk egg and milk in medium bowl until blended. Add baking mix; stir just until moistened. Spread over chicken mixture. Place pie plate on baking sheet. Bake 25 to 30 min. or until golden brown.

––––

Ham pot pie

1 ham steak (6 oz.), chopped

1 C shredded cheddar cheese

1 C frozen broccoli cuts, thawed, drained

1 C frozen cauliflower florets

2 green onions chopped

1/2 C (1/2 of 8-oz. tub) chive & onion cream cheese

1 ready-to-use refrigerated pie crust

1 egg

1 TBS water

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Combine first 5 ingredients. Microwave cream cheese spread in microwaveable bowl on high 1 min. or until completely melted, stirring every 15 sec. Add to ham mixture; mix well. Spoon into 4 (8-oz.) ramekins. Unroll pie crust on lightly floured surface; roll to 12-in. circle. Cut into 4 rounds with 5-in. cookie cutter. Cut leaves from about 1/4 of the trimmings with small cookie cutter or sharp knife; discard remaining trimmings.

Beat egg and water with fork until blended; brush onto top edges of ramekins. Top with pastry rounds; press gently onto top edges of ramekins to seal. Top with leaf cutouts; brush lightly with egg wash. Discard any remaining egg wash. Place ramekins on baking sheet. Cut slits in crusts to vent. Bake 30 to 32 min. or until golden brown.

––––

Beef pot pie

1/4 C chopped onion

I lb. lean ground beef

1 pkg. (10 oz.) frozen peas and carrots, thawed, drained

1 C chopped cooked white potatoes

6-oz. Velveeta cut into 1/2-inch cubes

2 TBS butter or margarine

2 TBS flour

1 C water

1 8-oz. can refrigerated crescent dinner rolls

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Brown meat in large skillet on medium heat; drain. Return meat to skillet. Add onions; cook 2 to 3 min. until crisp-tender, stirring occasionally. Add next 3 ingredients; mix well. Spoon into 13×9-in. baking dish.

Melt butter in small saucepan on low heat. Add flour; whisk until blended. Cook 2 min. or until hot and bubbly, stirring constantly. Gradually stir in water; cook and stir on medium heat until mixture boils and thickens. Simmer on low heat 5 min., stirring occasionally. Pour over meat mixture.

Unroll crescent dough; separate into 4 rectangles. Firmly press perforations and seams together to seal. Place over meat mixture; seal edges to rim of dish with fork. Bake 20 to 25 min. or until meat mixture is heated through and crust is golden brown.

