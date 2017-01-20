The above map shows which streets the City of Marysville hopes to pave in 2017. The city’s finance committee recommended $765,000 in appropriations for the project Thursday night.
(Image provided)
This week, the City of Marysville revealed information about the 2017 paving project.
City names streets for 2017 paving program
