Coffee with a heart

This image taken earlier in the month shows the number of suspended items during the start of the program. The restaurant now has at least 23 cups of coffee and 19 soups customers could take advantage of.
(Photo submitted)
––––
Program lets patrons ‘pay it forward’ for those in need
Residents who go into the Fifth Street Café downtown can “pay it forward” when they purchase coffee.
Coffee with a heart0
