College Corner

The Ohio State University has named students who earned degrees at commencement exercises on Dec. 18. The university awarded 3,664 degrees at the ceremony, including 214 doctoral, 12 professional, 470 masters, 2,577 bachelors, 390 associates and one certificate. The following Union County residents were awarded degrees from the Ohio State University for the autumn semester of 2016.

Johnson, Richard Alexander -Bachelor of Arts

Bilbrey, Tara Carolyn – Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Bollack, Jessica Lynn – Bachelor of Science in Social Work

Combs, Dawn Michelle -Master of Arts

Falzarano, Anthony Raymond – Bachelor of Science

Geuy, Natalie Ellen -Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Groehl, Tyler Matthew – Bachelor of Science in Materials Science and Engineering

Guider, Morgan Marie -Master of Science

Iden, Alyssa Dree – Master of Occupational Therapy

Lynch, Kevin Roy – Bachelor of Science in Agriculture (Cum Laude)

McCoy, Matthew Clare – Bachelor of Arts (Summa Cum Laude)

Moyer, Austin Christopher – Bachelor of Arts

Pack, Derek R -Bachelor of Arts

Parrott, Sawyer Dean – Associate of Arts

Parrott, Sydney Taylor – Bachelor of Science

Ranker, Miranda Rose – Bachelor of Science in Education

Spletter, Jessica Nicole -Bachelor of Arts

Wheeler, Christine Elizabeth – Master of Social Work

Wilson, Dillon D – Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Burnett, Hunter Reed – Associate of Arts Associate of Arts

Davidson, Sabyien Tierrani Justis – Associate of Arts

Sherer, Rachel Elizabeth – Bachelor of Science in Eduction

Bailey, Ashton Marie – Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Ballou, Cynthia L – Bachelor of Arts

Dutton, Brooke Ashley – Bachelor of Arts

Khoury, Adam S – Bachelor of Science in Electrical and Computer Engineering

Rudolph, Jerry Lee – Bachelor of Arts

Rausch, Cassidy Joy – Bachelor of Arts

Greene, Jorden Allen – Bachelor of Arts

Hamilton, Michael Allen – Bachelor of Arts

Smith, Alyssa Sue – Bachelor of Science in Education

Smith, Travis Donovan – Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Bastock, Melanie Cora – Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Troyer, Jeremy T – Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Ohio State University has issued its honor roll for autumn 2016, listing the names of students who have achieved high academic averages for their work. The following Union County residents were named to the dean’s list of the Ohio State University for the

Dublin

Alicia Bao, Sahitheealekhya Batchu, Neejad Tarek Chidiac, Amy Chiu, Gabrielle N. Colaiacovo, Marlena Marie Colaiacovo, Andrea Nicole Decker, Jianyi Ding, Nicole Christine Fusco, Naveed Ghoorkhanian, Keegan Brady Graham, Calsey McKenna Graham, Ariel Leigh Henley, Morgan A Johnson, Juhee Kumar, Catherine Yow-Rong Lee, Thomas David Menker.

Madeline Jane Moulton, Lagnajit Pattanaik, Kiran Jagdish Phuloria, Clay Raterman, Amelia Nicole Robison, Mili Singh, Sydnie Madison Sparks, Angela Anqi Zhang, Madelynn Wei Zhang.

Dana Kanaan, Daniel Patrick Kennedy, Layla Khalid, Svasti Mehta, Satvam Mehta, Sarah McKenzie Myers, Preeti Narayan, Meera Narayan, Jacob Paul Snitkin.

Marysville

Felicia Rhiannon Arnold, David Morris Aslaner, Andrew Michael Blumenschein, Madison Jo Brandfass, Jenna Corean Bresnahan, Matthew Allen Carpenter, Garrett Scott Carpenter, Jessica Elizabeth Chapman, Nicolas Vincent Ciotola.

Adam Cole, Paloma Lula Cooper, Joseph Leroy Cunningham, Amanda Marie Dellinger, Morgan Leigh DeWitt, Joseph Andrew Dougherty, Shannon Brianne Farley, Jordan Douglas Forry, Garrett Michael Franke, Adam Clifford Froehlich, Alyse Nicole Gibbs.

Hannah Marie Grunden, Stephanie Joyce Hadley, Miranda Faye Hatcher, Alexis Elizabeth Louise Hites, Matthew Richard Hoque, Emma Noel Huber, Jordan Grace Johnson, Ruksana Regina Kabealo, Matthew Hanson Kerr, Brittany Nicole Kroeger, Alex Lucas Kudart, Caleb Trenton Kutney, Danielle Christine Kuzma, Rachel Kuzma, Gregory William Laurenson, Amelia Claire Lively.

Coleton Lee Luke, Paul Douglas MacDonald, Joshua Bradley Marsh, Wyatt J Marshall, Zachary Kahler McConnell, Misty Dawn McCoy, Matthew Clare McCoy, Brianna McGlone.

Casey Jordan Meddles, Trevor Shayne Messer, Heath Roger Monroe, Jaycie Renae Munyon, Madeline Marie Nicol, James Travis O’Quin, Viral Ravindrakumar Patel, Shayleigh K Pugh, Jessica Marie Queen, Olivia Mae Read, Brock Tyler Ridder.

Cole Robert Riddle, Cory Thomas Roeth, Talia Noel Ronzana, Nikita Sathiaprakash, Charles Paul Sattler, Emily Jane Savidge, Amanda Elizabeth Schertzer, Pauline Amanda Shaw, Jonathan James Smith, Vincent Patrick Soller, Johanna Destiny St. John, Zachary Cole Stauch,

Alexzandria Nicole Stigall, Megan Elizabeth Straw, John Michael Sullivan, Devin Jordan Syar, Katherine Lucille Turner, Hannah Lee Tymoszczuk, Rosa Elena Lisa Ubaldo, Kari Jeannette Van Gorden, Christopher James Ward, Calli Christine Welker, Paige Nicole Wietzel, Haley Kay Willoughby, Hannah Elizabeth Wilson, Jacob Loren Woods, Lucas Michael Yost, Brittany Michelle Zoppa, Lydia Fay Freudenberg.

Milford Center

Hunter Reed Burnett, Mitch Kevin Rausch, Danner Killian Seyffer-Sprague, Daniel Hiroki Van Dyke.

Ostrander

Morgan Tyler Kessler, Alyssa Jean Nelson, John J Palmer, Nadia Irene Perez.

Columbus

Olivia Katherine Britt.

Plain City

Olivia Katherine Clancy, Anthony Dominic Duco, Jordan Ann Dye, Brooke Elizabeth Foster, Jeffrey Lee Gieske, Alex James Headings, Karen M Hinninger, Ian Jackson Keller, Dustin James Kitchen.

Frances Clara Nicol, Nicholas William Schantz, Kapil Visveswaran Shankaran, Ajay Shankaran, Natalie Adair Squires, Adam Jeffrey Wheelbarger.

Mollie Joanne Arnott, Morgan Dale Beachy, Shane Michael Blacka, Elisabeth Faith Campbell, Noah Wilson Haines, Anne Christine Johnson, Thomas Kellett, Donovan Andrew Kitchen, Alec Koppes.

Conner Eric Longworth, Audrey Shawn Marsh, David Allen Salzler, Juliana Christine Schnell, Connor Coie Swick, Jeremy T Troyer, Kaylee Joelle Lawless.

Irwin

Jordan Lennon Emans.

Richwood

Katherine J Beeney, Krimson Nicole Bowen, Taylor McKenzie Brill, LeAnne Marie Dixon, Jeyun Kenth Drake, Jorden Allen Greene, Joseph Daniel Grove, Patricia A Neel, Daniel Gary Perkins.

West Mansfield

Ryan Michael Wheeler.

North Lewisburg

Nathanael Steven Reinhardt, Helen Varuhas.

Ohio Wesleyan University

Ohio Wesleyan University has announced its 2016 fall semester Dean’s List. To qualify for OWU Dean’s List recognition, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale in all applicable classes.

Joann Arnold, Richwood, Taylor Golden, Marysville, Erica VanHoose, Marysville and Joshua Zoppa, Marysville.

Butler University

Zachary LaRoche of Marysville has graduated from Butler University with a B.S. in chemistry

Youngstown State University

Named to the Dean’s List at Youngstown State University for the Fall Semester 2016 are: Brandi Juncewicz, Marysville. Juncewicz is a philosophy major.

At YSU, the Dean’s List recognizes students each semester who achieve academic excellence.

Mount Union University

The University of Mount Union has announced that Megan Marsh, Marysville, has been named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2016 semester.

Marsh was one of 660 students named to the Dean’s List. To be eligible for Dean’s List, students must have completed at least 12 credit hours of traditionally graded coursework while achieving a grade point average of 3.550 or better with no grade below a B.

Wilmington College

Several area residents have been named to the Wilmington College Dean’s List for the 2016 fall semester. To be eligible for the Dean’s List honor, a student must be enrolled full-time and maintain at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

Marysville – Lexi R. Peterman, Robinson Road, freshman, biology-nursing prep; Meranda J. Wilson, Boerger Road, junior, business administration; Kayla N. Ogan, Route 739, senior, athletic training.

Milford Center – Kacey G. Burns, Sabine Bigelow Road, freshman, agriculture and education.

Miami University

Miami University students who are ranked in the top three percent of undergraduate students within each division for semester 2016-17 have been named to the president’s list recognizing academic excellence. On that list is Sarah Craig of Marysville, who is earning a Bachelor of Science majoring in Marketing.

Ashland University

The following area students were named to Ashland University’s Dean’s List for the fall 2016 semester. To be eligible for this honor, a student must be enrolled full time at Ashland University and achieve at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

Marie Conley, Marysville, is majoring in early childhood intervention specialist. She is the daughter of Steven and Mary Conley of Marysville. Conley is a 2014 graduate of Fairbanks High School.

Anna Sara, Marysville, is majoring in business management and entrepreneurship. She is the daughter of Toni and Dino Sara of Marysville. Sara is a 2014 graduate of Marysville High School.

Tyler Stiers, Marysville, is majoring in exercise science. Stiers is a 2016 graduate of Marysville High School.

Hailey Thomas, Marysville, is majoring in dietetics. Thomas is a 2015 graduate of Benjamin Logan High School.

University of Dayton

Kelci Murray, Marysville, earned a spot on the University of Dayton’s fall 2016 dean’s list, which honors undergraduate students achieving a minimum 3.5 GPA for the semester.

John Carroll University

Logan Carper has been named to the John Carroll University Dean’s List for the Fall 2016 semester.

Students eligible for the Dean’s List must have completed a minimum of 12 semester hours within one semester and have a quality grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

University of Toledo College of Nursing

Named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2016 semester:

Rachel Kidwell graduated from the University of Toledo College of Nursing in December.

Otterbein University

Otterbein University has recognized the following area students who have been named to the Dean’s List for the 2016 fall semester: Mikayla A. Mosey of Marysville and Jacob Scott Watkins of North Lewisburg

Students must be full-time with a grade point average of at least 3.60 to qualify for the Dean’s List.

