Another of the people who worked for four decades at the Journal-Tribune and who I came to admire and respect as I was growing up died this past weekend. Gene Harbold passed away last Saturday morning at Memorial Gables only hours before he was to be released to go home. He was 85. He joins other longtime J-T employees, including Don Streng and Shade Watkins, who went before him.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.